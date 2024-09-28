Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If Sheffield Wednesday aren’t given a penalty against West Bromwich Albion then they will hit 500 days without one.

The last time a referee pointed to the spot in favour of the Owls was back in May 2023 on that fateful night at Hillsborough, with Michael Smith stepping up to slot home the first of five goals on a famous evening against Peterborough United.

Since then the only time Wednesday players have taken a spot kick has been in shootouts, despite a number of shouts that many feel could’ve gone their way over the course of the last 16 months.

It was previously reported by this publication that the longest known run of games in the English game without a penalty was that of Port Vale, who went 73 games without one not too long back, however it appears that that’s just in the modern game…

On the back of that piece, Wednesday historian, Jason Dickinson, came forward with an excellent bit of trivia, confirming that the Owls are currently not even close to breaking a club record when it comes to their current lack of spot kicks. That currently stands at almost two years!

Many won’t remember it, but Dickinson explained that back in the 1960s the club went 82 matches without being given a penalty, a run that stretched from Boxing Day 1964 when Colin Dobson scored from the spot in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City through to October 1966 against Southampton as Peter Eustace scored a consolation goal in a 4-2 defeat.

The game against West Brom this afternoon will be the 62nd game without a penalty for the Owls, who have had three different managers since Smith’s one in 2023, but surely they won’t go another 20 once today’s 90 minutes are over…