Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday team news: Three ruled out and three are doubts
The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Boxing Day trip to Championship rivals Coventry City.
There were contrasting emotions for Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City ahead of their Boxing Day clash.
The Owls suffered an agonisingly late defeat in their home game with Cardiff City on Saturday, despite taking a first-half lead with a goal from Anthony Musaba. A Karlan Grant goal got the visitors back on level-terms with 15 minutes remaining and a last-gasp own goal from Akin Famewo ensured Danny Rohl's men emerged empty-handed.
Coventry had no such problems over the weekend as Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer all found the net as the Sky Blues eased to a 3-0 win at Sunderland and ensured Michael Beale endured a torrid first day as Black Cats manager.
Both Rohl and Sky Blues counterpart Mark Robins have some big calls to make as they contend with the hectic festive fixture list and both managers are awaiting injury updates before finalising their plans for the Boxing Day meeting.