News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday team news: Three ruled out and three are doubts

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Boxing Day trip to Championship rivals Coventry City.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 24th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT

There were contrasting emotions for Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City ahead of their Boxing Day clash.

The Owls suffered an agonisingly late defeat in their home game with Cardiff City on Saturday, despite taking a first-half lead with a goal from Anthony Musaba. A Karlan Grant goal got the visitors back on level-terms with 15 minutes remaining and a last-gasp own goal from Akin Famewo ensured Danny Rohl's men emerged empty-handed.

Coventry had no such problems over the weekend as Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer all found the net as the Sky Blues eased to a 3-0 win at Sunderland and ensured Michael Beale endured a torrid first day as Black Cats manager.

Both Rohl and Sky Blues counterpart Mark Robins have some big calls to make as they contend with the hectic festive fixture list and both managers are awaiting injury updates before finalising their plans for the Boxing Day meeting.

1. The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Boxing Day trip to Coventry City.

Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
John Buckley of Sheffield Wednesday underwent surgery on a shoulder injury on Thursday and will not return until the new year.

2. OUT: John Buckley (Sheffield Wednesday)

John Buckley of Sheffield Wednesday underwent surgery on a shoulder injury on Thursday and will not return until the new year. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Speaking about Josh Windass and Michael Smith last week, Rohl said: "With Josh and Michael it’s still a case of looking day-to-day, looking over 24 or 48 hours. We have to think and I’ll decide on Saturday, but I’m also looking forward because we don’t have much time for recovery during the next two weeks… They’re both on the pitch, which is a good sign, but we have to look how things are for the weekend."

3. DOUBT: Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday)

Speaking about Josh Windass and Michael Smith last week, Rohl said: "With Josh and Michael it’s still a case of looking day-to-day, looking over 24 or 48 hours. We have to think and I’ll decide on Saturday, but I’m also looking forward because we don’t have much time for recovery during the next two weeks… They’re both on the pitch, which is a good sign, but we have to look how things are for the weekend."

Photo Sales
Speaking about Josh Windass and Michael Smith last week, Rohl said: "With Josh and Michael it’s still a case of looking day-to-day, looking over 24 or 48 hours. We have to think and I’ll decide on Saturday, but I’m also looking forward because we don’t have much time for recovery during the next two weeks… They’re both on the pitch, which is a good sign, but we have to look how things are for the weekend."

4. DOUBT: Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday)

Speaking about Josh Windass and Michael Smith last week, Rohl said: "With Josh and Michael it’s still a case of looking day-to-day, looking over 24 or 48 hours. We have to think and I’ll decide on Saturday, but I’m also looking forward because we don’t have much time for recovery during the next two weeks… They’re both on the pitch, which is a good sign, but we have to look how things are for the weekend." Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CityTeam news