Coventry City’s newest signing, Jamie Paterson, could make his Sky Blues debut against Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The 33-year-old has been training with his hometown club since January following his exit at Charlotte FC where he was playing against the likes of Lionel Messi and Co, and ahead of the Sky Blues’ trip to Hillsborough it has been confirmed that he has become Frank Lampard’s second signing there.

Reports have suggested that all the paperwork was done in time for him to feature against the Owls if his manager decides to call on him, and the experienced attacker would certainly offer something different to Danny Röhl to think about should he be part of things at S6.

Lampard has said that he’s very pleased with the addition after Paterson signed a deal until the end of the season, saying that he’s somebody he has liked for some time.

“He’s a player I’ve admired before from when I was at Derby, and he was at Bristol City,” he told the club’s official website. “He’s a good player and when the opportunity came about for him to train with us, as a Coventry City fan and a Coventry lad, still fit, but needed fitness because he hadn’t played for a bit, we were helping him, and he was good to have around.

“What he has done has really impressed with his attitude and he has added to the group on and off the pitch at the training ground. He has good experience, and he is a really good player and now he has got fit, so he is a really good addition for us this season to give us competition in different areas, because he’s very versatile across the front and we’re really pleased to have him.”