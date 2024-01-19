Coventry City will be without a star man for this weekend's trip to Sheffield Wednesday - with no guarantee he'll recover in time for the FA Cup battle six days later.

Attacker Haji Wright, who the Sky Blues paid somewhere in the region of £7.5m for in a summer deal with Turkish side Antalyaspor, was an eye-catching performer in Wednesday's Boxing Day defeat at the Coventry Building Society Arena. With Wright on one side and two-goal Japanese international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto on the other, Coventry were full of flair on their way to a 2-0 win.

Wednesday will hope for a different clash at Hillsborough, where the visitors will be without seven-cap USA international Wright, who has suffered a tear to one of his adductor muscles and has missed their last two matches. Though he's back in training, this weekend's clash will certainly come too soon.

Coventry boss Mark Robins said: "He's on the grass, so he's getting closer and that means that the injury has healed sufficiently and now we're just going to sort of make sure that the final part of it is right before we reintroduce him, but I think he'll be on the grass with us and start being reintegrated into training."

On the challenge of facing Wednesday, Robins - who had a short-lived playing stint at S6 in the 2003/04 season - gave plenty of respect to the job his counterpart Danny Röhl is doing. “They are in good form and you’re talking about them picking up 1.6 points a game roughly around that," he said. "We know they’re going to be a really good opponent and difficult to play against. We know what's coming and we know what to expect and we are ready for that.

“They have changed since Danny's come in. He's changed and they are working really hard and they are going after the games and being successful a lot of the time. They had a brilliant win in the Cup against Cardiff the week before and really Southampton could do that to anybody.