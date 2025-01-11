Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup game against Coventry City is still set to go ahead, despite the fog at the CBS Arena.

Wednesday and Coventry lock horns in the third round of the world’s oldest national football competition this evening as they both look to book their spot in the hat for the next stage, however there have been concerns about the game given the adverse weather conditions currently consuming the United Kingdom. The hosts, however, have stated that it will be played as planned.

“There is fog at the CBS Arena but tonight’s game is going ahead,” they posted on Twitter, alongside images from the stadium. “The referee has inspected the pitch and, while conditions will be monitored, he is happy for the match to be played. Travel safe, everyone.”

Wednesday’s side will be named at 5pm ahead of tonight’s 6pm kick off, and fans will be very interested to see how Röhl has them lined up after suggesting that he won’t be going with a weakened side even after the heavy schedule of late.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Owls boss said, “What I will not do is to give some gifts or presents to some players just to get minutes, it is about deserving to play during the week from your training sessions. I said this, I want to win this game. We had a long week with no midweek game, next week again is a long week. There is no reason to rest players. We will go there with a strong team.”

Wednesday were knocked out of this competition by Coventry last season, drawing 1-1 before losing 4-1 in the replay - however did manage to get one over on them on their last trip to the CBS Arena after Shea Charles’ dramatic winner in October.