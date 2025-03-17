Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, still believes that the Owls have something to play for this season - even if Chris Wilder doesn’t.

Wednesday played host to bitter rivals, Sheffield United, on Sunday afternoon as the hosts looked to end their poor form on home soil, however it was another Hillsborough victory for the Blades as Rhian Brewster’s second half goal proved to be the difference at S6.

Röhl’s side caused plenty of problems for United at different points in the game, but were unable to break the deadlock, and it was the visitors who were better in both boxes in the end - going on to claim a first Sheffield double since the 2005/06 season.

Speaking afterwards, Wilder declared that the Owls’ season was ‘done’ after the 1-0 defeat, revelling in another victory for his boyhood club, but his opposite number insists that there wasn’t much of a difference between the two sides, and that they can still do something meaningful with the remainder of the campaign.

“I think you saw in this game how competitive we are,” he told the media afterwards. “When you look to the whole picture I couldn’t see a difference between second position and our position in the table. But in these final moments, in these final bits, that’s maybe the difference.

Sheffield Wednesday ‘can still do something’

“I can’t complain about my team, it was an intensive week and we took six points from nine - it’s not so bad. But of course the biggest wish for me was to give our massive fans a good result here, In the end we couldn’t, now it’s about recovery, clearing our mindset - I think this is important. We have eight finals, I’m still looking forward, we can still do something. The next opponents are not easier, they’re other types of games, but let’s see.”

Meanwhile, regarding the goal itself - which saw Brewster tap home from close range - the Owls boss said, “We had three against two in the right areas, and then there is a pass - not really to a teammate - that goes into the space. Even then we had the chance to defend this. It’s about man marking for players in the box, the other players have to support the guy in the one v one. We had more players around, but these are the moments.

“We had similar situations in other games where you make a stop and look at the picture you don’t have the feeling that you can concede a goal, but we did. I thought the second half was nothing from them, they had one shot from 30 metres and the goal - while we had a lot of touches in their half and in the box. But they won 1-0, and that’s hard to take.”