Could Sheffield Wednesday sign this former Sheffield United defender on loan?

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Cameron Carter-Vickers who spent the first half of last season on loan with Sheffield United.

The 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player is likely to be sent out on loan to get regular first team football as he is not close to breaking into Mauricio Pochettino's first team.

Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Wednesday are in a three horse race for Carter-Vickers, with fellow Championship clubs Swansea City and Ipswich also interested, according to the Daily Mirror.

The defender spent the second half of last season with Ipswich, where he made 14 appearances.

He played 18 times for the Blades but is yet to make a league appearance for Spurs, having made his first team debut in the League Cup in 2016.

