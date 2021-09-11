Could Saido Berahino be set for his Sheffield Wednesday debut at Plymouth Argyle this afternoon?

The 28-year-old striker, the latest addition to Darren Moore’s rebuild at the club after he joined in a deadline day switch from Belgian side Zulte Waragem, joined his teammates in training for the first time on Tuesday.

Unlike some of the club’s free agent signings, who have had to take time to get up to speed, Berahino underwent a full preseason with his previous club and so could make his debut straight away at Home Park.

“I have got no hesitation to start him if I need to start him,” Moore said. “He has had a good week's training. He has been back in with the boys and getting all his explosive work done.

“We feel that he has got enough training volume into his game. He just needs match minutes and time now.”

Asked whether Berahino could be the prolific striker Wednesday have missed for several seasons, Moore didn’t shirk but impressed the importance that everyone plays their part.

“We feel we’ve got one in him,” he said. “We can’t discount the likes of Lee Gregory and Florian [Kamberi] in those central positions. For those boys to get that type of goal tally this season will be very, very difficult and certainly the team has to supply those chances to them.

“We are under no illusions at the difficult task ahead of us but we will continue to work hard.”

Berahino and Moore go way back, with the Burundi striker having met his now manager when he was just 11 years old.

“He was in the academy at West Brom and I was the youth development coach so we met back then,” Moore said.

“I wanted to bring him back as a manager and I’m really delighted. I know his game, what he can offer us, and the potential he has within him. He is still only 28.