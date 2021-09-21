Former Manchester City youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is yet to play a minute of league football since a 3-0 defeat at now Premier League Brentford back in February.

Indeed, since the departure of the manager who brought him to Hillsborough, Garry Monk, the midfield man has played only 58 minutes of league football in total across three substitute appearances.

The 20-year-old was one of the more eye-catching figures in Wednesday’s vast preseason programme and has a set of raw attributes that is yet to be truly unleashed on the senior game. So the question here is; is now the time to offer him a big chance?

There is no suggestion that there is any need for a crazy ‘hail Mary’ change in system or direction under Darren Moore, who has been tasked with gelling a brand new squad together under the high-pressure expectations of a promotion charge.

But given Wednesday’s perceived lack of joie de vivre in an unexpected, frustrating and sometimes unlucky run of three league matches without a win, could it be that Dele-Bashiru’s powerful runs from deep could offer the Owls midfield something a little different?

“We played him in a different position wide left. We don't doubt his talent and ability… He has got the physical strength to manage the game,” Moore said towards the end of preseason.

“What we have got to do is look at him and see where he is going to fit in best. I looked at him wide left, but there are a couple of positions in central positions on the pitch and we will see how his work goes.”

Clearly the Wednesday midfield is packed full of more experienced and perhaps more trustworthy options. Captain Barry Bannan is a likely starter throughout the league campaign, George Byers is a Moore favourite while Lewis Wing and Dennis Adeniran offer a similar style to Dele-Bashiru, making bursting runs in from deep.

Saturday’s reintroduction of Sam Hutchinson as a midfield option has further packed the conversation, though that may well have been enforced by the late pull-out of Byers through injury.