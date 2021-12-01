And it could be that a change in circumstance at Middlesbrough leaves him with a midfielder to replace.

Newly installed Boro boss Chris Wilder, an old friend and ex-Bradford City teammate of Moore’s, could be tempted to bring Lewis Wing back to the Riverside.

Moore confirmed some time ago that recall clauses exist in the agreements of each of his six loanees and sources in the North East suggest Wilder could be tempted to activate a that clause in order to take a closer look at Wing and further refresh his squad.

Wilder has already brought in former Swansea City and Aston Villa free agent Neil Taylor since taking over the role from fellow Blades icon Neil Warnock last month.

Though he has shown glimpses of the Championship quality displayed while on loan at Rotherham United last season, Wing has had a mixed time of it at Wednesday and has admitted frustration in failing to score in any of his 14 League One appearances so far.

With the return of Massimo Luongo and George Byers to fitness alongside the emergence of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, there is a fierce competition for places in midfield.

Lewis Gibson is back at Everton having suffered a long-term injury and quizzed on the situation around his five remaining loanees in January, Moore told The Star last week: “It's a two-way conversation.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing is on loan from Middlesbrough.

“With us and where the players are at, the dynamics of some of the clubs have changed and they are their players. We could get a phonecall saying they’re calling them back in for their own purposes.

“Hopefully they’ll stay on with us. There are conversations to be had around all of them but we’re very, very hopeful and optimistic that they’ll stay with us because there is unfinished business from here, we’ve only just approached the halfway mark and they’ll probably all feel as if they’re just getting going, really.