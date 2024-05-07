Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been over three years since Liam Palmer last donned the colours of his national team, Scotland, with relegation to League One with the Owls seeing him fall out of favour under Steve Clarke.

But with the Scots now dealing with a bit of an injury crisis at right back, and Palmer finishing the season so strongly for Wednesday, it may be something that Clarke revisits – especially given the versatility that the long-serving Owl brings to the table.

First choice right back, Nathan Patterson, suffered a hamstring injury last month that has seen him miss the latter part of the season for Everton, while Aaron Hickey has had a very tough few months and hasn’t played since October. Celtic's Anthony Ralston could be an option, though he’s barely featured this season.

Over the last 12 months Clarke has called up Ross McCrorie of Bristol City and young Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), but with Grant Hanley and Kieran Tierney also doubts due to injury, could ‘Palms’ and his ability to play anywhere across the backline appeal to the Scotland manager?

Palmer was almost ever-present for Wednesday during their unbeaten six-game run at the end of the season, playing in a host of different positions, and his two goals played a vital role in helping the Owls stay up.

