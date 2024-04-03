'Costing us points' - Sheffield Wednesday boss airs set piece frustrations after another lapse
The Owls find themselves locked in a relegation battle as the end of the season approaches, and are currently the lowest scoring team in the division with only 31 goals to their name. Over the next month they need to find their shooting boots fast, but their inability to deal with/profit from corners, freekicks and the like is costing them.
With six games to go only two teams in the division have scored fewer set piece goals than Wednesday (6) according to WhoScored, while only three have conceded more (13) - and that doesn’t include the opener against Middlesbrough, which went down as an own goal. It’s something that Röhl is all too aware of.
“This is for me a big, big part of of the last few weeks,” he told The Star. “At Huddersfield, the first goal, against Ipswich the second goal, with Bristol City for 1-1, against Swansea for 1-1, and today for 1-0. It’s big parts in this game, especially in this league as well.
“I think we can also look at how many set pieces we concede against us as well, and this is also a reason. If you’re more active and push them out and force them more into their half then you won’t have as many set pieces against you.
“It’s an issue, and it’s costing us points - it also breaks a little bit your belief because it’s another conceded goal. But we have to find solutions for this, and that’s our job for the last six games.”