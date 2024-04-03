Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls find themselves locked in a relegation battle as the end of the season approaches, and are currently the lowest scoring team in the division with only 31 goals to their name. Over the next month they need to find their shooting boots fast, but their inability to deal with/profit from corners, freekicks and the like is costing them.

With six games to go only two teams in the division have scored fewer set piece goals than Wednesday (6) according to WhoScored, while only three have conceded more (13) - and that doesn’t include the opener against Middlesbrough, which went down as an own goal. It’s something that Röhl is all too aware of.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is for me a big, big part of of the last few weeks,” he told The Star. “At Huddersfield, the first goal, against Ipswich the second goal, with Bristol City for 1-1, against Swansea for 1-1, and today for 1-0. It’s big parts in this game, especially in this league as well.

“I think we can also look at how many set pieces we concede against us as well, and this is also a reason. If you’re more active and push them out and force them more into their half then you won’t have as many set pieces against you.