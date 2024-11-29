Danny Röhl has reiterated his delight at the continued form of Sheffield Wednesday wide man Marvin Johnson.

The flying former Middlesbrough man played an important role in the Owls’ 2-0 win win at Hull City on Tuesday evening, setting up Anthony Musaba to assist Michael Smith’s match-sealing effort and generally providing energy in both directions down a left side he has made his own.

Data shows Johnson is among the Championship’s best-performing players this season, which for him started with a four-match sit-out as Max Lowe stepped into the left-back berth. The pair have since struck up a keen understanding after a system switch pulled Johnson back into the side - and it’s a situation Owls boss Danny Röhl couldn’t be happier with.

“This is a big part, he is fit, he can run, he can play every three days,” Röhl said. “This is fantastic. You see the relationship between Marvin and Max, they have a really good relationship with each other, they help each other. It is a good couple at the moment and I am very happy with both on this side.”

His comeback this season is small-fry compared to that of the last campaign, which saw Röhl predecessor Xisco leave him out of the EFL squad list in a whirlwind of controversy that saw the Spaniard snap back at reporters asking for reasons behind his omission.

Heading into a 34th birthday clash at Derby County - one of the clubs believed to have been interested in signing him last season - he is one of Wednesday’s main men. Despite the public suggestion of off-field issues by Xisco last year, his current manager once again spoke glowingly on his attitude and how he handled the signing of Lowe in the summer.

“I had conversations with Marvin at the beginning of the season and before, after the last season,” he said. “I told him I would bring one player in in his position, I was honest with him. But I wanted to see that he went into a battle and not give up or anything like this. He said ‘Yes, no problem, I like to have this challenge.’ Now both are playing well together and we are strong on this side.

“It has been the right mindset for Marvin. In the past some guys criticised him sometimes, they said if he is not involved he is not a team player, but I must say he has impressed a lot this season. Even when he didn’t play at the beginning of the season he was always a team player and this is important.”