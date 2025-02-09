According a report from The Sun, former Wigan Athletic owner, Talal Al Hammad, is considering a potential takeover of Sheffield Wednesday.

The ownership of the Owls has been something very much up for debate in recent weeks and months, with many Wednesdayites calling for a change at the top after a decade of Dejphon Chansiri at Hillsborough.

A fans forum last month led to protests taking place as supporters were told by Chansiri to find an owner if they wanted him to leave, however it has always been understood that the man at the helm in S6 has no intention of selling the club.

Those intentions may be tested, however, if Al Hammad decides to take things any further than his reported interest, with the publication saying that he was ‘keen to cooperate with unhappy Owls fan groups’. The 1867 Group is the one that has been the most vocal.

Al Hammad is a controversial figure given that he took Wigan Athletic to the brink of bankruptcy during his time with the Latics as part of the Phoenix 2021 Limited takeoever, and there were issues around payment of wages as well as a points deduction for failing to pay their players having previously had an EFL sanction suspended. Wigan were sold in June 2023.

The Bahraini businessman and European-based hedge-fund, Genevra Associates, were linked with a takeover of Reading not so long ago, however that failed to materialise – but it seems that he still has intentions of making a return to football himself.

The Star will continue to look into the matter to try and find out if/when any official approaches are made, and for now the club has been approached for comment.