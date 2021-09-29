And so with only so much room to offer the vast squad, it is inevitable certain players will miss out on the matchday squad.

That’s the message of Owls boss Darren Moore, who couldn’t find a place for tricky wingers Theo Corbeanu or Sylla Sow in his 18-man squad for their win at high-flying Wigan Athletic as Wednesday tweaked their system.

There is more a sense of ‘horses for courses’ under Moore than under previous managers and some big-name players have missed out in recent weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday winger Sylla Sow was among left out of the squad for Tuesday's trip to Wigan.

“It was just a case again of bodies,” he said when asked about the pair’s absence. “We left them behind tonight but those guys will be ready, fit and available to train in the week.

“Those two will be back in the squad ready and available just in case for the weekend after we reassess the group.”

With Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo the longer-term absentees in the squad, Moore also explained the hold-up in involvement of Everton loan man Lewis Gibson, who is yet to feature for Wednesday beyond an appearance as an unused substitute in a win at Rotherham United.

A calf injury has pegged back the defender’s progress and the focus now is getting him up to match fitness.

“He’s back in training with us and we’ll assess him,” he said. “He’s just getting volume into his game, we’ll keep assessing him and he should be available to go ahead with the squad at the weekend, so that’s good.”

Good news also came in the form of a return to training for George Byers are he suffered tightness that has seen him miss out of consecutive match squads.

Moore said: “George is back on the training ground, Lewis is back on the training ground and we’ll have a look at them. It’ll be about taking a look at all the players over the next 48 hours and then we’ll see.