Conspiracy theories, VAR and Sheffield Wednesday injury latest - The All Wednesday Show
The Clarets haven’t conceded a Championship goal in over 1,000 minutes and their goalkeeper, James Trafford, is already within touching distance of a second-tier clean sheet record - so it won’t be easy at Turf Moor.
We're back with Alex Miller on this week's All Wednesday, where we discuss that trip on Friday night, talk about Sheffield Wednesday's form and injury latest, as well as touching on VAR, conspiracy theories and why nobody can just 'lose' anymore.
For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann
