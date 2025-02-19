Sheffield Wednesday take on Burnley this week, and they’re going to have their work cut out against one of the meanest defences in the country.

The Clarets haven’t conceded a Championship goal in over 1,000 minutes and their goalkeeper, James Trafford, is already within touching distance of a second-tier clean sheet record - so it won’t be easy at Turf Moor.

We're back with Alex Miller on this week's All Wednesday, where we discuss that trip on Friday night, talk about Sheffield Wednesday's form and injury latest, as well as touching on VAR, conspiracy theories and why nobody can just 'lose' anymore.

