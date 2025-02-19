Conspiracy theories, VAR and Sheffield Wednesday injury latest - The All Wednesday Show

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 00:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday take on Burnley this week, and they’re going to have their work cut out against one of the meanest defences in the country.

The Clarets haven’t conceded a Championship goal in over 1,000 minutes and their goalkeeper, James Trafford, is already within touching distance of a second-tier clean sheet record - so it won’t be easy at Turf Moor.

We're back with Alex Miller on this week's All Wednesday, where we discuss that trip on Friday night, talk about Sheffield Wednesday's form and injury latest, as well as touching on VAR, conspiracy theories and why nobody can just 'lose' anymore.

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann

