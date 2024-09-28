Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has named his Owls XI to face West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The Owls will need to be at the top of their game if they’re going to get anything against a West Bromwich Albion side that is currently unbeaten in the Championship, and Röhl has named an XI - that was always going to be forced into one change - that he hopes can give them a run for their money at Hillsborough.

He believes that if they continue to perform like they did against Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town then things will start to change for them on the results front, and with the arrival of Michael Ihiekwe and Iké Ugbo in today’s side he’s eager to see that come to fruition this afternoon.

"If you perform, deliver and invest, then you deserve to get something,” he said, speaking to the media ahead of the Baggies tie. “Even if you don’t win the first game during the season, you will get results.

"Especially last season when I said the performance was good, but the result was not right, then the difference was right in the end and we deserved the points which we got. If we perform well - and my players know what I mean by performing well with the details - then we will deserve to get points in the future."

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson, S Charles, Bannan, Kobacki, Windass, Ugbo

West Brom XI: Palmer, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Heggem, Racic, Diakite, Swift, Fellows, Grant, Maja