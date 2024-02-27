Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Humphreys was an important figure for the Millers in 2022/23 as they beat the drop in the Championship and booked themselves another year in the second tier, however he has battled with injuries this time around and only made his return to action at the start of this month.

Now, though, after playing five games in a row for the first time in September, it has been revealed that he had to come off against Queens Park Rangers due to injury – and there will be concerns that he may not be fit for the visit of the Owls on Saturday.

“Cameron had to come off with his Achilles,” his boss, Leam Richardson, said after their 2-1 defeat. “So we'll see about that.”

It remains to be seen whether Humphreys – formerly of Manchester City’s academy – will be missing when Wednesday come to town or not, but Richardson will be hoping that they get good news this week as they look to keep their slim hopes of survival alive for another week.