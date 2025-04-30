Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is one matchday left in what has ultimately been a successful Sheffield Wednesday season - with attention set to quickly turn to what happens next.

The Owls travel to Watford for an early kick-off Saturday clash that will bring their campaign to a close. Though an underdog flirtation with a play-off challenge fell away in the second half of the season, their long-held safe status in the table has moved them on from the last-day survival effort launched last time out - and the seasons before that.

That feeling of progression has been celebrated about for some time. But with so many unknowns heading into the summer - not least in terms of the direction of travel on the future of manager Danny Röhl - there is a concern that their progress could stand to be rocked. Most staff contracts are up and a raft of senior players are out of contract in the coming weeks with no clear sign of who could be coming or going.

For the first time in five years, Wednesday headed into the final weeks of the season knowing what division they would be in next time. Other Championship bosses have spoken about the advantage that offers in terms of being able to get a head start on planning for the summer and beyond.

Recruitment teams work throughout the year on identifying and analysing potential targets but speaking to The Star late last week, Röhl confirmed no movements had been made for incoming or outgoing deals as of yet. The German coach, who explained he has told the club of his intentions regarding his future, says he has made recommendations on next steps for the contracts of current players but that individuals had not yet been told where they stand.

“Of course if you know in which league you are going to be in, you have to start immediately to plan the new season,” he said. “This could be the pre-season, the squad, all these things. At the moment there are not any movements for players in and out. This is still on the table and this should be the task for the next days and weeks.

“Hopefully the club can give you a clear picture with all the things. There are a lot of things we need and what the fans deserve, what we should do and what we need to do as a club.”

The fact remains that with the current set-up at S6, the uncertainty of a possible managerial change heavily impacts any early summer plans. Other clubs operate with a sporting director or director of football working alongside a manager and recruitment team to create a style of play and player profile, but a leaner structure at Wednesday places a more stringent onus on decisions from the dugout.

It’s understood that any club wanting to take Röhl from his Wednesday contract will have to pay a hefty compensation fee. It delivers a school of thought to suggest that until the future of the manager is settled - and until any replacement is sourced - summer plans must be placed on pause. But Wednesday are on the clock in that decisions must be made on the contracts of those coming to the end of their deals with an EFL deadline on notifying players typically set for the third Saturday in May.

The last time Wednesday witnessed the upheaval of a summer managerial change, over two weeks passed before Xisco Munoz was unveiled as the successor to Darren Moore and his first signing as Owls boss arrived as late as July 24. Admissions were later made on the negative impact an unsettled pre-season had on what became the club’s worst-ever start to a Championship season.

“It shouldn't ever be all on the part of the manager,” Röhl said. “Of course I am a key factor, but it is also in the interests of the club to keep the new players for the new season, change some players for the new season. This is the full package, to make good decisions and try to give the club a good situation. You have to make good decisions together. Keep players, change some players, see who was good and not good and move forward with the season.”

