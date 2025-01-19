Comments from Southampton boss may spell bad news for Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles hopes

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 19th Jan 2025, 09:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Comments from Southampton boss, Ivan Juric, may spell bad news for Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of re-signing Shea Charles.

Charles has become a hugely popular player at Hillsborough over the first half of this season, being almost ever-present in Danny Röhl’s side as he played a big part in their climb up the Championship table.

It’s why the news earlier this week of him being recalled - which was confirmed by Dejphon Chansiri at a fans forum - came as such a blow to everybody of a Wednesday perspective, even though they haven’t yet given up hope of extending his loan into the second half of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday do still have the midfielder available for the next two games given the seven-day grace period attached to his recall clause, but it does appear that he will then be heading back to St. Mary’s for the new Saints boss to take a closer look at him.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Juric told the Daily Echo, briefly, "He is our young player. He will start to work with us, I think he has really good potential - and we will see."

Only time will tell whether Röhl will continue to use Charles for the next two games after it was confirmed that the recall had been triggered, but he is likely to do so considering how well he has performed in a Wednesday shirt so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The comments from the Southampton boss would suggest that Charles will be on his way back down south this month, but the Owls will certainly be doing what they can to try and make sure that he’s back in blue and white before the window closes in early February.

Related topics:SouthamptonHillsboroughDanny RohlDejphon Chansiri

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice