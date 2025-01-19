Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comments from Southampton boss, Ivan Juric, may spell bad news for Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of re-signing Shea Charles.

Charles has become a hugely popular player at Hillsborough over the first half of this season, being almost ever-present in Danny Röhl’s side as he played a big part in their climb up the Championship table.

It’s why the news earlier this week of him being recalled - which was confirmed by Dejphon Chansiri at a fans forum - came as such a blow to everybody of a Wednesday perspective, even though they haven’t yet given up hope of extending his loan into the second half of the campaign.

Wednesday do still have the midfielder available for the next two games given the seven-day grace period attached to his recall clause, but it does appear that he will then be heading back to St. Mary’s for the new Saints boss to take a closer look at him.

Juric told the Daily Echo, briefly, "He is our young player. He will start to work with us, I think he has really good potential - and we will see."

Only time will tell whether Röhl will continue to use Charles for the next two games after it was confirmed that the recall had been triggered, but he is likely to do so considering how well he has performed in a Wednesday shirt so far.

The comments from the Southampton boss would suggest that Charles will be on his way back down south this month, but the Owls will certainly be doing what they can to try and make sure that he’s back in blue and white before the window closes in early February.