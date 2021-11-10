Comments from Gillingham defender prove Sheffield Wednesday have it tougher than most

Gills youngsters Bailey Akehurst, Gerald Sithole and Harvey Lintott impressed having coming off the bench for injured teammates in their FA Cup draw with Cheltenham Town over the weekend.

And should they be involved, QPR youth product Ehmer followed the lead of several other opposition players this season in suggesting their side will naturally raise their game when they take on Wednesday.

“As a kid, playing against top teams is what you want to do,” he said, flipping the Gills’ injury concerns into a positive. “I remember being their age when Sheffield Wednesday were last in League One and it’s an unbelievable place to play and a great side to play against.

“We will have to wait on the injuries and the gaffer’s selection and whatever and if they are selected I am sure they will be nervous but you are going to have to play some day if you are going to be a professional footballer.

“You don’t wish injury upon anyone but at one stage your chance is going to come, you have to make sure you take it and you strive on from there.

“They did really well when they came on (against Cheltenham). Gerald is a threat in behind, Harvey and Bailey did really well when they came on, both playing full-back and it is a positive, you want to see the young boys do well and they got their chance.”

Gillingham have struggled through contrasting fortunes to Wednesday in recent weeks. While Wednesday are now nine unbeaten in all competitions and have kept three consecutive clean sheets, the Gills have one win in nine.

Germany-born Ehmer reflected on an improved performance against Cheltenham and reiterated the importance of Saturday’s S6 clash.