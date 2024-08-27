Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grimsby Town manager, David Artell, isn’t seeing their game against Sheffield Wednesday as a ‘free hit’ this evening.

The Owls visit Blundell Park as favourites tonight in the Carabao Cup, with both sides looking to book their spot in the third round of the competition after victories against Hull City and Bradford City respectively in the first set of fixtures.

As the Championship outfit it is Danny Röhl’s side that go into the game with the pressure on, Artell says, but he has also made it clear that his team won’t be there to get their bellies tickled when they play host to a team two divisions above them.

“If I said we could draw Manchester United in the next round, or whoever it might be, why would you you not take the opportunity to not just see it as a free hit?” he told the club. “I think that’s a really negative way to look at it.”

“Yes there’s much more pressure on Sheffield Wednesday, for want of a better term, because they’re expected to win, but that doesn’t mean we should just roll over. That’s not how it works. We’ve got to make sure we give a really good account of ourselves, do what we want to do, be good at what we are, and hopefully that’ll be enough to win the game - irrespective of who the opposition plays, or who they bring on. Because there will be those challenges as well.

“They’re high intensity, high press, and they’ll come to get you. I think they will certainly be in our faces, be athletic, and obviously their head coach wants them to come and get us high. We’ve got to have the answers to that, as well as lots of other questions that they’ll ask us.”

Wednesday are expected to name a much-changed team from the one that was beaten by Leeds United at the weekend, with Röhl no doubt seeking to give minutes to many players in his squad that haven’t featured too prominently in the league so far.