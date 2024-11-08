Whatever squads the two managers plump for in Sunday’s Steel City derby shake-up, there’ll be no more than three that have ever experienced the unique tension of the fixture before.

All three are Sheffield Wednesday players; Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan and Dominic Iorfa. And while the likes of Chris Wilder and Alan Knill know how the afternoons can shape up all too well on the Sheffield United side, the Owls will be hoping that the trio’s insight on the field can provide a small sliver of advantage ahead of this weekend’s grand return of one of the country’s foremost fixtures.

If selected as expected, Iorfa will play his second derby having first stepped out as a 23-year-old newbie to the city in a goalless draw at Hillsborough the last time the two sides met. Speaking to The Star as a relative veteran of South Yorkshire into his seventh season at S6, it’s a resumption in hostilities he’s looking forward to.

“It’ll be a good game,” he said with a knowing grin. “They’re a good side and we know they’re doing well. It’s a massive game for the city and we’re two good teams. My first start for the club was in the derby, so for me it’s come full circle and I’m looking forward to it as I know a lot of the boys are as well.

“There’s a lot of boys who haven’t played in the game - I think there’s only a handful who have before - so everyone is fresh. I think it’s good that so many don’t know what to expect so they can treat it like it’s just another game for us to compete and do well.”

Iorfa’s young family have grown up in the city and though he speaks with a Southend twang, there’s no doubting his status on the blue side of Sheffield. The 29-year-old has been stopped by supporters in recent weeks in discussion about the derby and it’s a buil up he has enjoyed. A knock to the face in Tuesday’s win over Norwich City drew a collective gasp as he was substituted, though it quickly became clear a Sunday appearance was under no threat.

He said: “When I was on the floor and they were talking about me coming off I asked the Doc and Antonio ‘Will this affect my chances for the weekend?’ They were clear that it wouldn’t, so I was cool. I’d have stayed on no matter what. This is not now, everybody knows what it’s about at the weekend and these are the games you want to be involved in.

“It’s another game, but it’s a game that everybody looks forward to and it’s such a big game for the city, players and fans. I went to a coffee shop the other day and I got stopped with someone saying ‘It’s a derby, the derby game’ - everywhere you go people are bringing it up. You might be focused on the games before but it’s hard to because everybody is mentioning the derby game.”

Though the past-derby experience of the likes of Iorfa, Bannan and Palmer will be considered useful on the day, Wednesday have a number of young players and the Wednesday defender knows there is a balance to be struck in how the Owls approach things.

“We’ve told them (how big the game is), but without putting too much pressure on it because we’ve got young players in the team,” he said. “I think it’s more about telling them what a big occasion is it around the city but for them it’s just about playing a normal game, you don’t want players going in and being overawed. It’s a derby game, but ultimately we need to perform like we did against Norwich and go and get a result.”