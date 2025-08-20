The quest to strengthen Sheffield Wednesday’s coaching ranks goes on.

New boss Henrik Pedersen spoke at his opening press gambit earlier this month in hope that additions could be made to the coaching team as soon as possible, though things have proven more complicated and as of yet there are have been no confirmations, with under-21 staff Andy Holdsworth, Giles Coke and Ben Ledger continuing their work up with the senior squad.

Pedersen said from the outset that his backroom team would consist of a mix of new faces and existing Wednesday figures as he looks to continue building on what has developed into a tight-knit community at Middlewood Road amid ongoing crisis around it. Over the weekend, the Danish coach said he hoped new coaches would come in sooner rather than later and that work was ongoing on that front - though he could not put a timescale on any likely appointments.

The process of signing new players could prove to be more difficult in the shorter term, with Wednesday as of yet unable to register new players amid concerns over their cashflow forecast going forward.

On new coaches, Pedersen told The Star last week with a smile: “Of course I have no patience, but we have to do good work as a club. For the coaches it is about what profile do we need, the job description, what type of leader do we want, what type of human, what type of person we want on the training pitch? What can he do in the background? Can he do analysis, can he take group or individual meetings?

Henrik Pedersen is working with a threadbare Sheffield Wednesday squad. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

“It is a lot of preparation to find the new people so it does take a little bit of time, but we try that and we try the same for players. I hope soon we have some coaches and I know the club are doing all they can to get some new players involved.”

The likes of Holdsworth, Coke and Ledger have proven to be popular personalities within the Owls senior ranks, it’s understood. The Star has previously reported an interest in taking on former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Andy Quy, though a process is ongoing.

Up to a dozen youngsters have been training with the first team on some days and Pedersen, a successful former youth coach in his career, has vowed to keep a close relationship with the under-21 set-up even if and when numbers across the playing and coaching staff are brought back somewhere closer to a Championship normality.

“We are in a situation now that we are trying to make the best out of every day, but we are also thinking of how could the organisation look in the future,” he said. “I want to open the doors for the academy and pre-academy for players and for coaches. It’s very, very important that we make a mirror and give young players the best possible start and give them the same way of playing. It doesn’t mean the same formation, but the principles.

“The dedication of the coaches has been really, really good. And we can give back to the 21s and the 18s, but the club is going to be small right now and we are growing closer together. We are in the process not only for coaches from the outside but also to develop the coaches inside the club.”

Three matches in, the first weeks of Pedersen’s time as Wednesday boss have been something of a bastion of fire. But with trademark enthusiasm, he appears to be ploughing on.

“It is important to be Henrik, to be myself and to do the best I can,” he said. “It is important for me to make my small steps up every single day and also to be the best I can for the staff and players. I have to take some moments to come out of the hamster wheel. For me these have been some intense weeks, but I really love it.”

