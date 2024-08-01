Clubs ponder Sheffield Wednesday swoop as Bailey Cadamarteri exit looks possible

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, has made it onto the watchlist of a number of different clubs this summer.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene for the Owls in 2023/24 as he rose from the U21 ranks to becoming a fully-fledged first team player under Danny Röhl, earning himself a new long-term deal at Hillsborough after scoring some important goals for the club in the Championship.

Now, though, it appears that the talented teenager – who has played for England at multiple youth levels – has fallen down the pecking order at Middlewood Road, and The Star understands that several clubs in England and Scotland are considering making a move to bring him on board on a loan basis.

It has previously been reported that teams in the Premier League have been keeping tabs on the Owls academy graduate, but with Wednesday more open to loaning than selling it may be that any exit this summer would see deals in League One or the Scottish Premiership considered instead.

Newly promoted Wrexham are believed to have shown an interest in Cadamarteri, as have the likes of Huddersfield Town, Stockport County and Blackpool. North of the border it’s also thought that Motherwell and Dundee United have also considered the possibility of trying to get a deal done until the end of the season.

If ‘Cadz’ was to leave this summer then all of the involved parties will be keen to make sure that it’s the right sort of loan that will see him actively benefit from the move, and it may also depend on who else comes through the door at S6 between now and the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.