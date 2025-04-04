Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s upcoming rivals have dropped their ticket prices for their match against the Owls - as they seek to boost an advantage in their relegation scrap.

Wednesday make the trip to Stoke City on Easter Friday to take on a Potters side currently two points ahead of the drop line under former Owls player Mark Robins. With the relegation battle seemingly drawing to a close some weeks ago, resurgences from the likes of Derby County and Oxford United have piled pressure on the likes of Stoke with a box office finish looking possible heading into the final games of the season.

Wednesday have been given a bumper away allocation of 3,391 fans and Owls fans will be the beneficiary of lower ticket prices with adults paying just £10 and concessions £5. That price will be across home fans, too, with the decision made in an attempt to sell out the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke Chief Operating Officer Simon King said: “Focusing on the last four games of the season that we have at home, clearly they are huge games for the football club, and we find ourselves in a relegation battle, which is not where we wanted to be, but that's the reality.

“We've got to make the best of that situation and try to get the stadium as full as possible so we've looked at two games in terms of pricing – the Luton game will be a Category C game with tickets from £20 and then we're putting a huge amount of energy into the Sheffield Wednesday game on Good Friday.

“Tickets will be £10 for adults and £5 for juniors, and that will be for all supporters, and we're really hoping to get the place as full as we possibly can, which should hopefully be a partisan atmosphere and give us the best opportunity to get the result that we all want.”