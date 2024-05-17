Watch more of our videos on Shots!

French outfit, Troyes, will be fighting for their lives this weekend – and Sheffield Wednesday may well be keeping an eye on their game.

The reason for that is that striker, Iké Ugbo, is still contracted to the club for another two seasons, and should they go down – as expected – it may make a potential transfer easier for the Owls to negotiate.

As things stand the former top-flight outfit are 17th in Ligue 2 heading into the final day, however drama regarding their recent game against Valenciennes means that they may have two games left while everyone else has one.

That game was abandoned at 1-1 after unhappy fans and players exchanged smoke bombs in the stadium, and David Guion says that they believe the game should be replayed – meaning that their season may not end this evening against Annecy.

Speaking to the media on Thursday he said, “Between tomorrow evening's match and potentially Valenciennes, we can still aim for 16th place. The match against Valenciennes was not completed, it is estimated that this match must be replayed.

“With 10-12 minutes of playing time, given how we were pushing, it was far from over. We can't continue again without a match going to the end. We are waiting for the League to decide, but we are hopeful. My future? My contract runs for two seasons, even if the club goes down.”

Even with a replay – which isn’t guaranteed - it seems unlikely that Troyes will survive at this point in time, and there is no chance that Ugbo will be interested in playing third-tier football in France. With that in mind, Wednesday and any other potential suitors will be monitoring the situation carefully.