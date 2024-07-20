Club decision hands Sheffield Wednesday potential transfer boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The club of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s key remaining transfer targets has given a crystal clear indication of the player’s standing as he continues to edge closer to the exit door.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have brought in nine players so far and have completed the contract extensions of important players as they build towards a 2024/25 campaign they hope will see them operating higher up the Championship league table.

One player that remains an important target is Ike Ugbo, who spent the second half of last season at S6 and played a central role in their remarkable survival effort, scoring seven vital goals in his 19 Wednesday appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Röhl has spoken about the need for attacking reinforcements heading into the new season. The Star understands that an initial bid for Ugbo - who is contracted to French club Troyes until 2026 - was knocked back last week and that other clubs are keen on his signing, among them Championship rivals Stoke City and League One big spenders Birmingham City.

Now, the Canada international has not been named in Troyes’ pre-season squad by manager David Guion. Ugbo will leave the French club this summer and the announcement, which confirmed the inclusion of 22 players into his plans, is the clearest official public indication yet that he will be moving on.

The Owls are currently in Germany as their pre-season training camp continues. They played out a 4-0 defeat at Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday and will take on German Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen on Friday.