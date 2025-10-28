There is hope for Sheffield Wednesday fans now that Dejphon Chansiri is gone, says Clive Betts MP.

Betts, the Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, has been a big part of the process of prising the Owls away from Chansiri after months of financial mismanagement that eventually brought to an end years of uncertainty at Hillsborough.

He was good enough to take time out of his busy schedule to talk about the last few weeks and how it’s all played out in order to force a change of ownership at Hillsborough, giving some fascinating insight into the role that he played and what happens going forward. Including hopes for a line to be well and truly drawn under the Chansiri regime.

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Clive talks to us about the current state of play over at S6 as per his own understanding.

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

