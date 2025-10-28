Fan praise, admin insight and EFL messages - Clive Betts on Sheffield Wednesday situation
Betts, the Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, has been a big part of the process of prising the Owls away from Chansiri after months of financial mismanagement that eventually brought to an end years of uncertainty at Hillsborough.
He was good enough to take time out of his busy schedule to talk about the last few weeks and how it’s all played out in order to force a change of ownership at Hillsborough, giving some fascinating insight into the role that he played and what happens going forward. Including hopes for a line to be well and truly drawn under the Chansiri regime.
You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Clive talks to us about the current state of play over at S6 as per his own understanding.
Clive Betts answers your questions on Sheffield Wednesday, administration and the future
