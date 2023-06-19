A former Sheffield Wednesday striker and friend of departing Owls manager Darren Moore has slammed tonight’s announcement that he is set to leave the club - and has claimed there is no way the 49-year-old will have wanted to leave S6.

Morrison was regularly seen in conversation with Moore after completing media duties at Wednesday matches and spoke passionately about what he sees as a missed opportunity for both manager and club.

The announcement left the football world shocked, arriving just three weeks to the day after the former West Brom manager had celebrated promotion back to the Championship through the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes football annoys me and it’s annoying me now, listening to this about Darren Moore,” he told Sky Sports.

“Let me tell you, the job he’s done at Sheffield Wednesday is nothing short of fantastic. What did they finish with? 96 points, you have to give credit to Plymouth and Ipswich, who were outstanding.

“Then you go into the play-offs, first leg they weren’t good enough. But you know what? The reason they won that second leg is because of what he did. The belief he showed, the speeches he did with them, not sleeping at night time.”

A statement released by the club shortly before 6pm described the decision as mutual. In it, a Moore wishes Wednesday all the best and says he hopes the club will fulfil what had become his dream at S6 - to guide the Owls back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrison, who scored 14 goals in 72 outings in Wednesday colours, made crystal clear his belief that the decision would not have been one Moore will have wanted to take.

The former Republic of Ireland international said: “Let me tell you, knowing Darren Moore as I do personally? There’s no way he will have wanted to leave that football club. Absolutely no way he’ll have wanted to leave Sheffield Wednesday, a massive football club.

“He’s just got them to the Championship? Why all of a sudden would you want to leave that? No, definitely not. I think it’s a terrible decision, I don’t care what anybody says. He’s not only a good manager, he’s a good guy. I’m devastated for Darren.

“He can hold his head up. He’s done a terrific job, getting Sheffield Wednesday back to the Championship. He’ll get another job. There’ll be a lot of takers for Darren Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, the decision is a disgrace. For Darren Moore to get them back into the Championship and to not be there at the start of the season? It doesn’t sit right with me. He can hold his head up high.