'Clearly see' - Former Premier League ref gives categoric view on controversial Sheffield Wednesday decision
That’s the opinion of former Premier League referee, Chris Foy, who was talking about a decision that could’ve gone against Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, during the 2-0 victory at Hillsborough a few days ago.
Danny Röhl’s side were just one goal to the good at the time when a whipped ball into the box seemed to hit the hand of Bannan, but much to the anger of the away side - and their supporters - Sam Allison decided not to point to the spot.
It was a moment that could’ve flipped the game on it’s head, and five minutes later the Owls went on to make it 2-0 and put the game to bed, even surviving a penalty that was given against them following a great save from goalkeeper, James Beadle. Foy, however, thinks that the man in the middle got this one wrong, but he admitted having ‘sympathy’ for him.
"Unfortunately the referee misses the handball here. As you can clearly see from the replay the ball strikes the hand of Sheffield Wednesday's No 10,” he told Sky Sports.
"I have sympathy for the referee though as you can see from his position that he is unsighted by the body of the player that handles the ball. Although a deliberate handball was clearly missed, he cannot award the spot-kick unless he is certain."
Speaking on the matter after the game, Stoke boss, Narcis Pelac, said, “Tom Cannon had the chance that is big, there is a penalty and the referee doesn’t whistle, we have the cross into the box and the Bannan handball but the referee doesn’t whistle. We are in that moment, the referee had a big impact on the game in my opinion but this is their job.”
Wednesday are back in action in a couple of days’ time when they travel to Middlesbrough for their Boxing Day fixture, and Röhl will be hoping to keep up their strong run of form and close the gap on the Championship top six by even more.
