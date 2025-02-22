Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl confirmed the reasoning for bringing Marvin Johnson off at half-time in Sheffield Wednesday’s whirlwind hammering at the hands of high-flying Burnley on Friday night.

The Owls left-sider, who has performed well since taking a rare break from the starting line-up at the last turn of the month, was switched out for young centre-half Gabriel Otegbayo at the break at Turf Moor, with Max Lowe making the move from centre-half to left-back.

It was one of several half-time changes Röhl has made across the course of the season, with a switch at the break not contributing to the allotted three stoppages a side can make in any one Championship game. Up against the lively Marcus Edwards, Johnson had battled hard and received a yellow card for a late challenge in the 17th minute.

Edwards opened the scoring just before half-time, with Wednesday boss Röhl later admitting his frustration with how his side defended the goal with so many Owls defenders in the vicinity as the former Sporting Lisbon man jostled his way towards a classy finish.

It was the yellow card that did for Johnson in the clash, however, with Röhl not wanting to take any risks with the 33-year-old up against such a tricky operator. Otherwise, the German coach was happy with Johnson’s performance.

“When you have in the opposition winger position such a good one against one player, you have to be aggressive when you defend and with the yellow card it was always dangerous,” the Wednesday manager told The Star. “The substitution was about this. Other than that Marvin did good in this game, I spoke a lot about being aggressive but I had to protect him. We knew what was coming and that was the reason why he came off.”