Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore expressed a satisfaction with Reece James’ move into midfield in a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City.

Amid an intense focus on the third midfield placing thanks to George Byers’ injury and admittance over the lack of impact of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tyreeq Bakinson and Dennis Adeniran, the Owls boss drew an old card in shifting James inside, a ploy he utilised during their time together at Doncaster Rovers.

Since making the loan move to Hillsborough at the start of the season James has been exclusively playing on the left hand side of Wednesdays defence in at left centre-half and left wing-back.

Moore commented on the versatility of James and delivered absolute confidence in the decision, which was repaid with a tidy showing before he was substituted on the hour as Wednesday searched for attacking impetus.

Owls Reece James . Pic Steve Ellis

“He's played there before and shown that versatility before,” Moore said. “It's not alien for Reece and it's not the first time I've thought about playing him there.”

It was indicated that Wednesday supporters could well see more of the Blackpool loanee in that role, offering a possible solution to the hole that Byers has left with an injury that will see him miss the vast majority – if not all – of the rest of the campaign.