There is concern over the seriousness of injury to Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers – with an admittance that the playmaker is very much at the back of the queue when it comes to a long list of expected return dates.

In conversation with The Star, Owls boss Darren Moore stopped well short of giving a firm timescale on Byers’ recovery but did indicate something will have to change in terms of his current condition if he is to play much of a part in their title tilt.

There is positive news elsewhere in the treatment room with big hopes Josh Windass will be able to make a positive comeback, while Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe – both back on Middlewood Road pitches in some capacity – make the journey back towards contention after significant periods out.

Jack Hunt was ruled out for ‘some weeks’ with a new calf issue, while Mallik Wilks was able to make his comeback bow at Cheltenham in midweek.

Owls George Byers Pic Steve Ellis

On Byers, though, less good news.

Moore said: “What George has got is a muscle injury and unless we see significant improvement – and we’re looking for that, we’re giving him certain treatments – but unless we get that, he’s longer than the others. I’m focusing on the others rather than George.

“Look, we’re still hopeful with him. He is responding well but we’re aware of the injury he suffered at Portsmouth, we didn’t think it was as bad as what it was. Going for a second look, we think there was something hidden in there that we’re trying to determine.”

Windass will make a return to Middlewood Road in the coming days and will face a programme staff at Wednesday hope will see him make a swift recovery for the final push.

“We think George is going to be longer than Josh,” Moore continued. “There’s more anticipation that we can get Josh back. The two we’re looking to get back are Pato and Josh. We have more insight with them.

“Icky is back but because of the level of time he’s had off, maybe he needs some more time and volume but we’ll see, he’s looking very good.