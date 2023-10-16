Clarity on Barry Bannan Sheffield Wednesday contract detail with focus elsewhere

The news broke around this time last year that Barry Bannan’s contract at Sheffield Wednesday made his future at the club a mere formality - with an extension clause in his contract kicking in in the event of him playing a certain number of matches for the club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Such is the Scot’s importance to the club, it may well be that another year beyond this season indeed remains a formality in itself.

But the 33-year-old has confirmed to The Star that a similar trigger does not exist in his current deal and that down the line negotiations will need to be had to sort a new one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A modern legend of Hillsborough, Bannan has to date made an incredible 366 appearances for the Owls and has designs on making many more, making clear on a number of occasions that he wishes to see out his playing days with the club. One day, he has hinted, he would fancy taking on a Wednesday tracksuit as a coach.

Whatever the details of his current deal, any thoughts of next season are of no importance to the Owls skipper right now as he looks to lead his team to a resurgence up the Championship.

He said: “My contract runs out at the end of the season no matter how many games I play or don’t play. That’s the least of my worries, I’m concentrating on trying to perform and trying to win games for the club.

“That’ll all take care of itself, whether I get another year or whether I have to take lower. That’ll be decided by manager and chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just not my priority at the moment. My priority is to try to perform better individually and win games.”