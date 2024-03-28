Clarification over Sheffield Wednesday registrations after deadline confusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The squad list deadline for the teams in the English Football League is set for 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March (today), with ‘any new registration or transfer of a player’ after that leaving them ineligible for the remaining fixtures.

However it’s now understood that that only applies when said player is not already on the books of a club, meaning that Paterson can be registered to feature for the Owls as long as there is space left on the 25-man list.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, confirmed on Thursday that both Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick had been added, taking the list to 24 at this point in time, which may suggest that at least one of them could be in line to feature against Swansea City this weekend – otherwise they too could be added to the list at any point.

Had the 25-man registered squad been full by 5pm today then there is no space for manoeuvring – even for players already at the club – but leaving a spot open means that ‘Pato’, Juan Delgado or even Ciaran Brennan could technically be added as late into the season as Wednesday want.