Christmas with the Röhls – Sheffield Wednesday’s manager won’t be switching off today

It’s Christmas Day… A day of rest, good food and a drink or two – but Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl still has his business head on.

The German, who has inspired hope in the Owls’ fanbase once again, saw his side defeated by Cardiff City over the weekend, a result that will have instilled an even greater desire to come out of the festive period with more points on the board.

Games against Coventry City tomorrow and Preston North End on December 29th will wrap up Wednesday’s 2023, and while Wednesdayites all over the country enjoy time with their families the young Röhls will get just a few hours with their dad as he plans for the games ahead.

“My family are here, and on the 24th we have a good dinner between training and preparing for the next opponent,” he told the media, before adding with a smile, “Having two away games is fantastic. It’s good to have my family around me, to have some time between the games, but honestly though, my mind is just football and focusing on the next one…

“In Germany the 24th is Christmas Day, and we’ll have a good English dinner instead of the German dinner - I like this… In England you have turkey, I learned, but in Germany it’s duck or another bird. Both dinners are fantastic - in the last days I’ve tasted many because there have been a lot of Christmas parties in the evenings. It’s been good food and I’ve enjoyed it…

"I’ll have two or three hours with the family, but like I say my focus will be on the next game. The next two weeks are a big opportunity for us to take something.”