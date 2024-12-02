Christmas Jumper Day: We picked seven of the best Sheffield Wednesday Christmas jumpers including retro nod

By Kyle Newbould

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:11 BST
Sheffield Wednesday fans can still show their support for the Owls this Christmas.

December seems to arrive quicker every year and with it, the build-up to Christmas begins. For Sheffield Wednesday fans, that means plenty of football and hopefully plenty of wins as Danny Rohl’s men continue to pull away from relegation trouble.

Wednesday came from behind to beat Derby County 2-1 on Sunday, with Jamal Lowe’s 94th-minute winner clinching all three points and the Owls enjoying consecutive league wins for the first time all season. Optimism is growing around Hillsborough and fans can spread the festive cheer while donning the blue and white.

It’s Christmas Jumper Day on December 12, set up to help raise money for Save the Children, and either through the club’s official store, or outlets such as Etsy and Kick Off Merchants, Owls can show their support for Rohl’s men with some brilliant offerings. Take a look below to see some of the best…

Price: £30

1. Walking in a Wednesday Wonderland Xmas jumper - official store

Price: £30 | Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Sheffield Wednesday

Price: £35

2. Sheffield Wednesday Xmas Jumper - official store

Price: £35 | Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Sheffield Wednesday

Price: £41.90

3. I'm Dreaming Of A Wednesday Christmas Jumper - Etsy

Price: £41.90 | Etsy: CurtisApparelUK Photo: Etsy: CurtisApparelUK

Price: £41.90

4. Santa Loves The Owls Xmas Jumper - Etsy

Price: £41.90 | Etsy: CurtisApparelUK Photo: Etsy: CurtisApparelUK

