December seems to arrive quicker every year and with it, the build-up to Christmas begins. For Sheffield Wednesday fans, that means plenty of football and hopefully plenty of wins as Danny Rohl’s men continue to pull away from relegation trouble.

Wednesday came from behind to beat Derby County 2-1 on Sunday, with Jamal Lowe’s 94th-minute winner clinching all three points and the Owls enjoying consecutive league wins for the first time all season. Optimism is growing around Hillsborough and fans can spread the festive cheer while donning the blue and white.