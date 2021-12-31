The Star reported last month that the former Sheffield United boss was mulling over a possible recall of the midfielder.

And it seems the coronavirus outbreak at high-flying Boro will force his hand on that front, with nine players and 10 members of staff having torn through the Teesside club this week.

Wing, who has had a frustrating time of it in South Yorkshire having arrived on a season-long loan, has scored once in 23 matches across all competitions this season.

Lewis Wing looks likely to head back to Middlesbrough, according to Chris Wilder.

Speaking ahead of their match against Sheffield United this weekend, which is controversially still set to take place despite Boro’s Covid woes, Wilder said he would have to bring Wing back to the club to cover the absences of several key players.

He also said the likes of Djed Spence, on loan at Nottingham Forest, Runarm Burrell (Kilmarnock) and Stephen Walker (Tranmere Rovers) were also likely to be recalled.

The EFL have implemented a rule that any club that can fulfil a squad of 14 players including a goalkeeper has to play a fixture. Those 14 include senior registered players and under-21 players to have made a senior appearance.