Sheffield Wednesday legend, Chris Waddle, was asked to build his perfect Owls player - and his answers may not surprise you.

Waddle was part of a brilliant Wednesday team back in the early 1990s, and surrounded by incredible quality as the team established themselves as one of the best teams in the country at that time.

The former England international and his teammates had a tight bond, and between 1991 and 1994 the Owls finished third once and then seventh twice. With Waddle’s arrival in 1992 helping them go all the way to the final of both the FA Cup and the League Cup - only to be beaten by Arsenal in both.

We had a chat with the ex-Owls attacker recently for an episode of All Wednesday, and he spoke glowingly once more about his time at Hillsborough, picking out a former Nottingham Forest and Manchester United man as the best leader that he’d seen at S6.

Speaking to The Star courtesy of esportsbets.com, he said, “Look, if I was building a perfect Sheffield Wednesday player, obviously for the fitness side and breaking up of a game - the ugly side as I used to call it - it’d be Carlton Palmer without a shadow of a doubt. For experience and knowhow and communication, Viv Anderson - he was a brilliant talker. He never shut up, actually. But yeah, a really good organiser.

“I think for creativity I’d put John Sheridan in there for his passing ability. I’d put myself in for the dribbling side of things, and in terms of putting the ball in the back of the net you can’t get any better than David Hirst.

“Just reeling those names off… I remember playing for Wednesday against the top teams, and they showed us a lot of respect because they knew we were as good as them. We beat them sometimes, and they beat us, but everybody knew that we were a team to be reckoned with.”

Chris Waddle’s perfect Wednesday player

Stamina - Carlton Palmer

Leadership - Viv Anderson

Creativity - John Sheridan

Dribbling - Chris Waddle

Finishing - David Hirst

