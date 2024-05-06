Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Powell says that the club has ‘got under my skin’ since he came on board early into Danny Röhl’s tenure as manager, and the feeling is certainly mutual as he formed a brilliant relationship with Wednesdayites over the course of the last seven months.

On Saturday he could be seen swinging from the crossbar at the Stadium of Light after the Owls’ 2-0 win over Sunderland confirmed their great escape, and though he revealed that - unlike the other members of staff - his contract is expiring, he doesn’t want this to be the end of his story at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about the future of Röhl and the club in general, he told talkSPORT, “There are discussions, and we know that happens at every club at the end of every season about which players you’d like to retain and which are going to move on - also what you’d like to bring in. Like I say, that happens at every club, and we’re no different.

“My contract actually ends this June, I didn’t sign until the end of next year like everyone else. That was just because when I came in in October with Dan - we’d only met a couple of times when I was with England and he was with Germany - we didn’t really know each other, and I wasn’t sure how it’d all go.

“But like I’ve said the club has got under my skin, and I love working with him. I think he’s potentially going to be a very, very good manager higher up - whether that’s the Premier League or Bundesliga, whatever he wants to do. I think he’s got the makings of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad