It’s only been a couple of weeks since Chris Powell was announced as an interim coach at Walsall, but now he has a new job.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powell, who became a firm favourite during his time with the Owls under Danny Röhl, has been appointed as assistant manager to former Arsenal star, Jack Wilshere, after he took over the role as manager of Luton Town. The pair will begin work immediately as they look to try and turn around the club’s fortunes, and the ex-Owls coach will provide some much-needed experience to help the new manager - who is just 33.

All Wednesday Podcast Interviews, match analysis and behind-the-scenes chat - new episodes every week. ▶ Subscribe on YouTube

The Hatters’ CEO, Gary Sweet said of the appointments, “Jack’s passion, intelligence, and modern approach to the game align perfectly with the values and ambitions of Luton Town. His experience at the highest level and commitment to developing talent make him the ideal fit for our next chapter. He has impressed everyone involved in our extensive selection process with his passion for football, his determination to succeed in management and his deep knowledge of all things Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That started as a very young boy in our youth system, and has continued throughout his life, always living locally and with close friends who are long-term season ticket holders at Kenilworth Road. It was during his time training with our first team at The Brache in the summer of 2022 where he refamiliarised himself with the Club, and realised the time was right to follow his coaching path, which took him back to Arsenal, where the world of course had seen him come through as a generational midfield talent.

Join our Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp community Get all your Sheffield Wednesday news delivered straight to your phone! 💬 Join on WhatsApp

“Luton has always been a part of his journey, and as a club renowned for giving young coaches their break in management, we are so pleased to welcome him back. He already knows a number of our squad, and as a Board we are all excited at the prospect of seeing his career progress alongside someone as respected in the game as Chris."

Meanwhile, Walsall said, “We can confirm that Chris Powell has left the Saddlers to join Luton Town as Assistant Manager. Powell recently joined the club on an interim basis but will leave the Pallet-Track Stadium with immediate effect to take up his new role at Kenilworth Road. We would like to thank Chris for his efforts during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Luton are currently 11th in League One after a rough couple of years, and have only won one of their last five games. They’ll be hoping to get a new manager bounce this week, though, when they host Mansfield Town in what will be Wilshere and Powell’s first game at the helm.