Chris Powell has sent a touching message to Sheffield Wednesday and the fans after his Hillsborough departure.

It was confirmed last month that the popular figure, who quickly endeared himself to the supporters after joining Danny Röhl’s technical team, was moving on following the German’s exit, with Henrik Pedersen now on the hunt for a staff of his own going forward.

Powell, who was an early appointment when Röhl came on board at S6, has now taken to social media to offer his thanks as his time in South Yorkshire comes to an end, admitting that he’s ‘genuinely sorry’ that he won’t be part of the club moving forward, insisting that his path will cross with the Owls once again in the future.

“Following my departure from my role as assistant coach at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you,” he said. “Firstly, to the players and staff I was privileged to work with. We all experienced challenges and difficulties, on and off the field, but we can all be proud of the way we worked together in the first season to retain this great club's EFL Championship status, and then last season to climb up to mid-table.

Chris Powell commends Sheffield Wednesday’s staff, players and fans

“I hope the journey ahead is less rocky for you all, and would like to send my sincere best wishes to you and your families, as the trauma of not knowing when you will be paid, and the effect that has on your loved ones, can never be underestimated. You all conducted yourselves with remarkable professionalism throughout.

“To Danny, I'd like to thank him publicly for choosing me to work with him, and also for the incredible job he has done. He has a bright future in the game ahead of him, and I'm certain he will be coveted by top clubs across the globe.

“I'd like to finish by thanking the Wednesday supporters. I was welcomed from day one, and greeted with warmth, love and genuine friendship throughout my time at Hillsborough. I knew the club was special, but I don't think I quite understood just what it meant to the community. I also didn't realise how important the club and the people would be to me, and how much I needed it during that stage of my life.

Getty Images

“Whilst I have departed in less than ideal circumstances, I take with me many moments and memories that will never be erased. I hope there are better days ahead for the players, the staff, the supporters and the club as a whole. I'm genuinely sorry that I won't be a part of that, and that we won't have the chance to finish the job we started. I'm sure our paths will cross in the future though, and I look forward to my next time at your home, and to sharing some stories and laughs with you all.

“Thank you, from me and my family, to you and yours. Wishing you all the best for next season and beyond. Once a Wednesdayite, always a Wednesdayite. WAWAW. Take care.”

Powell departed the club alongside Röhl, Sascha Lense, Neil Thompson and Sal Bibbo, the latter of which has gone on to join Rangers as their goalkeeper coach.

