Sheffield Wednesday were in celebration mode on Saturday having completed their survival mission after the worst start to a campaign in Championship history.

Social media has been flooded with photos and videos of players and staff revelling in the adulation of Wednesdayites out on the town. The venue seemed to be West Street - it’s not clear whether suggestions online by Josh Windass that it was his parked car that held up trams for several minutes were a joke or not. Images suggest some headed to the Firepit Rocks, while others went with a more Bavarian flavour.

Heel-clicking Wednesday assistant coach Chris Powell enjoys fan favourite status at S6 and was one of the Owls figures to head out in celebration.

“Let me tell you, we had a very good journey home and Saturday night was really good,” Powell laughed while speaking to TalkSport. “We met back at the ground with all family and friends. The club laid on a few drinks and food at the stadium. And Danny had said all season that if we’d stayed up we would go to the local German Bierkeller in Sheffield.

“I have got to say I think I was the oldest man in there! I was half-expecting to see my son and daughter in their 20s in there. Danny doesn’t drink, so he had an apple juice like he normally does. I had a few beers! We left quite early and left a lot of the staff and players in their tracksuits in there.”

The achievement of staying in the division was a monumental one, Powell suggested. During the interview he also revealed that his contract with the club is up in the coming weeks - but made clear he’d like to stay on if given the opportunity to continue building with Röhl.

“We certainly celebrated and we needed to,” Powell continued. “I know you shouldn’t celebrate staying up but with the position we were in, not only when we first came in but during the time we were there, winning one game in our first 19 matches. We lost 23 of 46. Really you shouldn’t have a hope in hell of staying up, but the belief from him and his ability to believe as a young and fearless manager.

