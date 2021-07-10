LiveChester 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday: A beauty from Josh Windass and Korede Adedoyin finds the net...
Sheffield Wednesday are back in action today – and there’s going to be fans there!
The Owls face Chester at Deva Stadium as they look to build on the 3-1 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Celtic earlier in the week, and Darren Moore will no doubt be looking to try out some new combinations as he continues his preparations for the campaign ahead.
It has been reported by The Star that former Everton midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, has agreed terms to join the club for next season, and there’s a chance that – if all goes well - he could even have his first run out in Wednesday colours later this afternoon.
Our man Joe Crann is there at the stadium, so he’ll be bringing you all the updates as they come through – can Wednesday get their first preseason win? Only time will tell…
Up the Owls!
Chester v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Dennis Adeniran starts after penning Owls deal
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:22
- The former Everton man was straight into the XI
- Wednesday lost to Celtic earlier this week
Another change...
Galvin returns to the field for SWFC, with Dunkley off.
Lost a bit of pace...
Wednesday aren’t quite playing at the same tempo since the break, which is unsurprising given all the changes, and Chester are having a lot more of the ball.
But the young Owls are looking confident and keeping them at bay. The goal will have helped there.
Lovely stuff
Nice work from Dele-Bashiru and Hunt in the build up, and it’s a top turn from Adedoyin before smashing it past the Chester keeper. Wednesday double their lead, and that’ll be a big goal for the young attacker.
Changes...
Attendance
721 people here... It’s no Hillsborough, but it’s fans, and that’s lovely.
Yep, all change!
Looks like Dunkley is the only player who is staying on for the second half... Plenty of changes from Moore, who has brought on a couple of trialists too.
Half time!
Wednesday lead 1-0 at the break, and deservedly so. They’ve created plenty of chances, with Paterson, Green and Bannan all with opportunities to get a goal on top of Windass’ delightful opener.
We’re expecting changes in the second half, so it could well be all change. Decent half that, though.
Bannan looking very good here
He bends another one top corner, but this one goes just over... He’s looking good in the centre of the park, and seems to be getting forward a fair bit as well. That’s just the latest time we’ve seen him in the Chester box.
Over the stand...
Windass breaks after another good ball from Palmer.. He squares it for Green, but his effort goes over the bar (and the small stand behind).
Crossbar!
Bannan almost with a tremendous goal, but his bending effort hits the crossbar... He linked up with Adeniran and Windass and found himself through on goal. Very unlucky, it was a great effort.
A beauty!
It’s Josh Windass again, and it’s an absolute peach... The attacker cut onto his right after being found by Bannan, and bent it beautifully into the top corner. A delightful goal.
Another let off!
Chester have the ball in the Wednesday net after Hutchinson gives away the ball in the Owls half... A foul is given though, and the ref gets things back underway.
Owls nearly caught out!
Chester break, and Dunkley isn’t able to get a block in on the shot... Luckily for Wednesday, Dawson watched it sail wide of his near post and into the side-netting. Bit of a let off there, I think.
Wednesdayites enjoying themselves...
‘Bannan, give us a wave’, they chant. Bannan obliges. They’ve also been in full voice singing Julian Börner’s song as well.