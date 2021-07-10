Sheffield Wednesday face Chester at Deva Stadium.

The Owls face Chester at Deva Stadium as they look to build on the 3-1 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Celtic earlier in the week, and Darren Moore will no doubt be looking to try out some new combinations as he continues his preparations for the campaign ahead.

It has been reported by The Star that former Everton midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, has agreed terms to join the club for next season, and there’s a chance that – if all goes well - he could even have his first run out in Wednesday colours later this afternoon.

Our man Joe Crann is there at the stadium, so he’ll be bringing you all the updates as they come through – can Wednesday get their first preseason win? Only time will tell…

