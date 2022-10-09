Cheltenham Town boss aims cheeky barb at Barry Bannan after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Cheltenham had chances in the match but ran out 3-0 losers thanks to cracking strikes from Josh Windass early on and from Bannan and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the final 10 minutes.

The Hillsborough visitors were on the back of a run of one defeat in seven matches and their manager felt his side gave as good as they got in a match that saw Wednesday fire off 24 shot at goal.

“Once we tweaked that and settled down, there was very little in the game,” he said. “We had to make a change with Caleb (Taylor) and until that point we had all the momentum and it was very quiet in here.

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan.

“Obviously, we've had to make a change, lost the momentum a little bit and invited them on in the last 10 minutes. There was a little bit of naivety from us, inviting pressure and obviously they have quality.

Their chances came in the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes and for the 70 minutes in between I didn't think there was too much in the game to be honest.

“We had plenty of opportunities ourselves in the rump of the game.”

After plenty of huffing and puffing, Bannan’s stunning strike gave Wednesday a two-goal lead on 83 minutes, leaving Elliott unable to resist a cheeky swipe.

