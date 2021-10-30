Cheltenham Town 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday FT: Late goal denies Owls win
Sheffield Wednesday take on Cheltenham Town this afternoon looking to get their League One season back on track.
A win could move the Owls back into the top six after three consecutive draws and just two wins in their last 10 matches, but their opponents have secured four of their five wins this season at home.
Saturday’s sell-out at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium is also the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides.
Cheltenham Town vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
- Sheffield Wednesday could move back into the top six with a win
- Four of Cheltenham’s five wins have come at home this season
Final words from Moore
Says manner of the result feels like a loss. Dressing room is a frustrated place.
‘I thought he was really positive today. He gave them something different to think about.’
Dom Iorfa
Took a knock on his ankle in training.
50/50 for Tuesday.
A message from Moore
‘What we need is getting that win. Football can look bleak one week and so rosy the next.’
Moore cont’d
‘We conceded from a set play again. To concede like that is really frustrating.
‘I thought we started bright, that was their first shot on goal and they scored from it.
‘The frustrating part of it is to concede again and another two points go begging.
‘There’s a lot of football to be played. This season will ebb and flow. If it goes 3-1 it’s game, set and match.’
Moore reaction
‘I thought we had done so well to get back into the game.
‘I just thought we maybe could have capitalised on the three on one.
‘Very frustrated. It comes down to the concentration, but we will continue to try and work on it.
‘It’s just a lapse of concentration’.
That’s now 10 points lost from winning positions this season. And it’s only October.
Equaliser. Re-write pending.
Corner kick delivered to the back post and it’s met by the head of Matty Blair who finds the corner of the net at the far post.
A sickener.
Chance for an equaliser
Cheltenham flash one across the face of goal. Are we set for a nervy finish?
The Owls reversing their hoodoo?
It’s been five years since the Owls recovered from behind to win. Could that be about to end?
The goal has also gone down as an own-goal, by the way, as Theo Corbeanu tries an overhead kick. He’s looked good since coming on.