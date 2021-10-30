Cheltenham Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: ex-Rotherham striker grabs opening goal
Sheffield Wednesday take on Cheltenham Town this afternoon looking to get their League One season back on track.
A win could move the Owls back into the top six after three consecutive draws and just two wins in their last 10 matches, but their opponents have secured four of their five wins this season at home.
Saturday’s sell-out at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium is also the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Cheltenham Town vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:50
HT ratings
Here’s our player ratings
Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 5
Jack Hunt - 5
Liam Palmer - 5
Chey Dunkley - 5
Marvin Johnson - 5
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - 4
Dennis Adeniran - 4
Barry Bannan - 4
Olamide Shodipo - 6
Callum Paterson - 5
Lee Gregory - 5
Five minutes added on
Mainly due to Palmer’s injury.
Push in the box?
It looks like an Owls player was pushed to the floor as Barry Bannan’s free-kick was delivered into the box, but there are no appeals and the referee signals for a goal kick.
Liam Palmer is down
The referee stops play so he can receive treatment. No impromptu team talk for the Owls, a few of them are talking among themselves.
We’re f****** s***
Is the chant coming from the away end. It’s been a poor opening 30 minutes with no chances of note to discuss.
Poor distribution from BPF
...puts Wednesday under pressure in their own half immediately. Chey Dunkley holds his hands up wondering why his goalkeeper has made that decision.
Luckily the Owls force a free-kick and ease the self-inflicted pressure.
Shodipo’s shot sums this half up so far
The winger cuts inside and tries his luck from range (why not?) but it ends up going out for a throw-in.
It’s a small pitch here and playing pretty football is difficult when space is hard to come by. Wednesday need to dig in and fight.
Not looking good
Could this turn into a Halloween nightmare? The Owls have not come from behind to win a game away from home in FIVE years.
That’s a scary statistic.
Goal Cheltenham
The ball is delivered back into play from a throw-in before a Cheltenham player takes a shot which is deflected and falls to Kyle Vassell, who was unmarked at the back post.
He’s presented with an easy finish, which he converts in front of the away end. No chance for BPF.
Chance for Cheltenham
Bailey Peacock-Farrell parries the ball over the bar after Cheltenham are allowed a free shot in the area following a free-kick.
The resulting corner comes to nothing amid a hint of a foul in the box. No protests though. Phew.