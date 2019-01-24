Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday: The opposition view, star man and predicted score Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield Wednesday travel to Premier League giants Chelsea for their mouthwatering FA Cup fourth round clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Star spoke to David Chidgey at the Chelsea Football FanCast to get the lowdown on the Owls' next opponents. Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi Highly-rated Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu Chelsea forward Pedro Sheffield Wednesday fans column: Complicated Club 1867 scheme is not the answer to the Owls’ financial troubles