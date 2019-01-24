Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday: The opposition view, star man and predicted score

0
Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Premier League giants Chelsea for their mouthwatering FA Cup fourth round clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Star spoke to David Chidgey at the Chelsea Football FanCast to get the lowdown on the Owls' next opponents.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi

Highly-rated Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu

Highly-rated Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea forward Pedro

Chelsea forward Pedro