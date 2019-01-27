Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: Chelsea make it 3-0 through Willian Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up We're just two hours away from kick off here at Stamford Bridge ahead of the FA Cup fourth round clash between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday. Keep track of all the latest team news and updates on our live blog - and don't forget to refresh the page for updates. Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday Live Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make two changes for FA Cup fourth round tie at Premier League Chelsea Sheffield Wednesday’s Steve Agnew on underdog experience and why anything can happen in the FA Cup